Azerbaijan, Kenya focus on partnership for energy and mineral resources (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ During an official visit to Kenya on June 3, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, was received by Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto for a meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Both sides emphasized that reciprocal high-level visits, political dialogue, and institutional engagement are key to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The convening underscored the criticality of bolstering synergies within global entities and articulated a shared assurance in the sustained proliferation of the alliance across diverse domains.



Discourse encompassed a comprehensive spectrum of domains, including macroeconomic frameworks, energy paradigms, agronomic strategies, educational methodologies, cultural dynamics, tourism ecosystems, and governance structures. Both parties acknowledged the substantial prospects for synergistic collaboration in the realms of information and communication technologies, the digital economy, energy sectors, and mineral resource management.



The stakeholders concurred that the orchestration of synergistic business forums and strategic trade missions would be especially advantageous for pinpointing tangible avenues for collaboration.

The Azerbaijani side also reaffirmed the growing importance of African countries in its foreign policy and stressed its interest in expanding cooperation not only with Kenya but also with other nations across the continent.

The talks touched on Azerbaijan’s successful preparations for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (Conference of the Parties, COP) to be hosted in Baku, as well as the importance of decisions already made under this platform. Opportunities for collaboration in the context of the World Urban Forum, set to take place in 2026, were also discussed.

The sides exchanged views on other current issues of mutual interest on the bilateral and international agenda.

