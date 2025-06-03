Iran divulges non-oil product exports and imports via its West Azerbaijan Province customs
West Azerbaijan Province exported 669,000 tons of non-oil products worth $343 million in two months. Major exports included steel and copper to 53 countries. Imports reached 51,000 tons valued at $161 million, mainly trucks and tea from 30 countries.
