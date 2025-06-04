Iran spotlights export, import, and transit stats from Mazandaran Province
From March 21 through May 21, 2025, Iran's Mazandaran Province exported 357,000 tons of goods worth $54 million, mainly to Iraq, Russia, and India. Imports totaled 504,000 tons worth $248 million, primarily from Türkiye, the UAE, and China. The key exports included dairy and cement; imports included edible oil and feed grains.
