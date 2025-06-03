Azerbaijan's South-West Transport Corridor lifts freight turnover in 1Q2025
Cargo turnover on the Azerbaijani section of the South-West Transport Corridor reached 39.5 million ton-km in the first quarter. This marks a 32.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Nearly all of this cargo turnover, 39.4 million ton-km, was transit cargo.
