Azerbaijan's South-West Transport Corridor lifts freight turnover in 1Q2025

Cargo turnover on the Azerbaijani section of the South-West Transport Corridor reached 39.5 million ton-km in the first quarter. This marks a 32.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Nearly all of this cargo turnover, 39.4 million ton-km, was transit cargo.

