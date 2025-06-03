Kazakhstan’s grain export volumes to Italy show small decrease in 2025

Kazakh grain exports to Italy saw a slight decrease in early 2025, with a drop of 2 percent compared to the same period last year. During recent talks with Italy's TRAMITE GROUP, Kazakhstan also discussed expanding trade to include additional agricultural products and explored the possibility of long-term partnerships in the sector

