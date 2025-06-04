Azerbaijan nearly meets full-year state budget spending forecast for 2024
In 2024, Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures reached about 38 billion manats, with the budget deficit shrinking significantly to just over half a billion manat, far below initial forecasts. The country also achieved a consolidated budget surplus of more than 5 billion manat, reflecting stronger-than-expected economic performance and lower debt ratios.
