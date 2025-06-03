TransLogistica Caspian exhibition hosts panel on digitalization of rail transport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit, and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian) hosted a panel discussion on "Digitalization of Rail Transport," Trend reports.

The session focused on the digital solutions adopted by railway institutions from countries participating in the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) project and on the exchange of experiences in this field.

Asif Huseynov, chief advisor of the Digital Development Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, shared insights on the company’s efforts to digitalize cargo operations. He noted that efficient electronic data exchange with neighboring countries has accelerated operations thanks to the implementation of digital tools.

Participants underscored that the integration of digital technologies within railway operations enhances synergies in regional transport collaboration and catalyzes innovative prospects throughout the industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel