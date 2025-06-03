Azerbaijani political analyst paints nation's role in global energy at Baku Energy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Azerbaijan continues to cement its position as a global leader in the energy sector, political analyst Azer Garayev said in an interview with Trend.

“The ongoing 30th Baku Energy Forum and Baku Energy Week have once again positioned Azerbaijan at the center of regional and global attention in the energy sector. This forum is not just a continuation of traditional energy exhibitions. It is a major international platform that showcases Azerbaijan’s strategic vision in energy policy, its contribution to global cooperation, and its long-term plans. President Ilham Aliyev’s address at the forum’s opening ceremony clearly outlined both the country’s achievements and future goals in the energy field,” Garayev said.

Garayev noted that the thirtieth anniversary of the forum marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s post-independence energy policy.

“Over these 30 years, Azerbaijan has not only brought its energy resources to global markets but has also rebuilt its infrastructure, becoming a reliable partner internationally. As President Ilham Aliyev highlighted during the event’s opening ceremony, Azerbaijan today stands as a nation defined by political stability and a steadily advancing economy, 'The share of oil and gas in our GDP is something more than 30 percent. Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale economic reforms, and our economy is self-sufficient. Our foreign debt is less than 7 percent of GDP, and our financial reserves exceed our foreign debt by 14 times. We managed to reduce poverty due to the fair distribution of national wealth. Today, the poverty level is around 5 percent,' the head of the state said.

Garayev pointed out that the country’s energy strategy, initiated by the signing of the “Contract of the Century” in 1994, has not only secured economic independence but also significantly enhanced Azerbaijan’s geopolitical standing. He highlighted key infrastructure projects such as the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil field, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipelines, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which have integrated Azerbaijan into the international energy network.

Today, Garayev said, Azerbaijan plays a unique role in Europe’s energy security.

“Energy security is a top priority for leading global powers. In this regard, Azerbaijan has become a strategic partner for the continent. As President Aliyev highlighted, we are currently exporting gas to 12 countries, up from eight last year. 'We are still in the process of negotiations and also making investments with some countries to expand our geography. With respect to the coverage of geography by pipeline gas, I think Azerbaijan is now one of the leading countries on a global scale. So, all these are positive dynamics, and we see the positive impact of our energy development not only on Azerbaijan's own potential, but also on the neighborhood,' he stated. In essence, this underscores Azerbaijan’s emergence as one of Europe’s key gas suppliers. Particularly in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, as Europe sought alternative energy sources, Azerbaijan stood out as a dependable and time-tested partner," he said.

He emphasized that the strategic partnership agreement signed with the EU and frequent visits by European Commission leaders to Baku point to a future of robust and multifaceted cooperation.

“Azerbaijan is not only a gas supplier but also a politically stable and reliable transit country,” Garayev said.

The political analyst also addressed Azerbaijan’s green energy agenda.

“Our ambitions in this area are high. As President Aliyev said, even though we are rich in oil and gas, we are investing in green energy alongside foreign partners. 'With all that green energy potential, we will definitely satisfy the growing needs for electricity in Azerbaijan, mainly through renewable sources, and that will save us another several billion cubic meters of gas, which will be available for export,' he stated.

Today, Azerbaijan holds a leading position across all segments of the regional energy landscape — from oil and gas to green energy and transit infrastructure. Karabakh and East Zangezur have been designated as green energy zones, with substantial potential for solar and hydropower development. At the same time, wind energy projects are underway in the Caspian Sea. All of this provides a strong foundation to confidently say that Azerbaijan is poised to become a regional leader in renewable energy in the years ahead," he said.

Garayev noted that hundreds of companies from dozens of countries are participating in the events held within the Baku Energy Forum.

“The forum brought together heads of state, high-level government officials, and executives from leading transnational energy companies — a testament to Baku’s growing role as a key hub of international energy diplomacy. In his address to the participants, President Ilham Aliyev clearly articulated the core principles and strategic priorities guiding the country’s energy policy.

'This important event serves as a significant platform for presenting our achievements in the energy sector and discussing future priorities'. Today, we are participating in the 30th edition — a jubilee event — which once again affirms its successful history and importance,' the head of the state said.

This message highlights Azerbaijan’s reliability not just in technical capacity but also in political credibility. “In today’s energy sector, geopolitical stability, long-term planning, and legal transparency are critical—and Azerbaijan meets all these criteria,” he said.