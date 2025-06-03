Production sees sharp growth at Azerbaijan's Neftchala industrial district for 1Q2025

Photo: Neftchala Industrial District

Production at the Neftchala Industrial Zone surged in the first quarter of this year, reaching approximately 17 million manat — more than six times higher than the same period last year. To date, nearly 230 million manat worth of products have been sold by resident businesses, with a portion exported.

