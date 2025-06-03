Average salaries climb in Azerbaijan’s transport sector for 1Q2025

The average monthly salary of workers in Azerbaijan’s transport sector rose to 1,600 manat in the first quarter of this year, marking an increase of nearly 250 manat compared to the same period last year. Air transport workers earned the highest average wages, while those in postal and courier services received the lowest.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register