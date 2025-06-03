Flights from Nakhchivan and Ganja to Istanbul to continue with AJET airline (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Starting from June 3, 2025, flights from Nakhchivan and Ganja international airports to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in the Asian part of Istanbul will be operated by AJET airline, Trend reports.

The flights will be carried out twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays. At this new stage, the flights are organized under a circular route model, allowing passengers to travel along the route Sabiha Gökçen – Nakhchivan – Ganja – Sabiha Gökçen or in the reverse direction using the same flight number.

This model plays a significant role in terms of route optimization and creating more flexible and efficient air connections between multiple cities.

The new flights aim to support the development of tourism and economic potential in Azerbaijan’s regions and to provide affordable, comfortable, and uninterrupted travel opportunities for passengers.

More information about flights and tickets can be found on the official website of AJET airline:www.ajet.com