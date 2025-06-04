Azerbaijan’s North-West Transport Corridor sees drop in cargo turnover in 1Q2025

Cargo turnover on the Azerbaijani section of the North-West transport corridor totaled 776.9 million ton-km in the first quarter. This marks a 17.9% drop from 946 million ton-km in the same period last year. Transit cargo made up 745.7 million ton-km of the total.

