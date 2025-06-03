Iran’s Saipa reports drop in passenger car production
In the first two months of the current Iranian year, Saipa Automobile Company produced 41,288 passenger cars, down 22% from the same period last year. Production included 26,000 X200 models, 6,300 Shahin units, and 4,360 Changans. The data was sourced from Codal.ir under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy