Iran’s Saipa reports drop in passenger car production

In the first two months of the current Iranian year, Saipa Automobile Company produced 41,288 passenger cars, down 22% from the same period last year. Production included 26,000 X200 models, 6,300 Shahin units, and 4,360 Changans. The data was sourced from Codal.ir under Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization.

