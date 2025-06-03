Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shows surge in price
Gold coin prices in Iran continued to rise following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate, with the new Bahar Azadi coin selling for over 740 million rials. Market volatility has also affected older coin editions and raw gold, reflecting wider uncertainty in the currency and precious metals markets.
