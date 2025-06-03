Azerbaijan expands reach, debuts electrode exports to Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan has commenced its first-ever exports of electrodes to Turkmenistan, led by Gedik Kaynak LLC, a key enterprise within the Neftchala Industrial District. With a production capacity of 300 tons per month and a recent shipment of 100 tons, this move marks a significant step in expanding Azerbaijan’s industrial exports and regional trade ties.

