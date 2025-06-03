Bulgaria hits jackpot with IMF support for currency switcheroo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Bulgarian Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova held a meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria.

The two had a heart-to-heart about the solid partnership they’ve built and the road ahead to take it to the next level, not to mention Bulgaria’s leap into the eurozone.

Minister Petkova emphasized that Bulgaria is on the verge of achieving its strategic goal — the adoption of the single European currency.

“This is an important and positive step for our country. We are making every effort to safeguard the rights and interests of our citizens,” she stated.

In turn, Kristalina Georgieva congratulated Bulgaria on its fiscal discipline. The IMF Managing Director expressed her support for the country’s goal of joining the eurozone.

“For Bulgaria, this is both inevitable and necessary,” she added, presenting successful examples from Croatia’s currency transition.

Georgieva also voiced support for a large-scale public information campaign to familiarize citizens with the upcoming changes during the euro adoption process.

