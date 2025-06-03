Azerbaijan expands digital transformation through 'green corridor' - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Azerbaijan is moving forward with its "Green Digital Corridor" project, strengthening regional connectivity, said Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, Mammadov noted that the development of the Green Digital Corridor creates favorable conditions for closer regional cooperation, faster digital integration, and stronger synergy between energy and digital infrastructure.

"Fiber-optic infrastructure lays a solid foundation for green corridors, enabling not only the transmission of energy but also of data. This opens up new opportunities for freelancing, startups, and digital services, contributing to economic growth and improved quality of life in the region," Mammadov noted.

He also highlighted that Azerbaijan has already achieved full fiber-optic coverage, including in its most remote areas, and continues to invest in data center development and green energy, all of which will further reinforce the country’s national and regional digital infrastructure.

