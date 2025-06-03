Uzbekistan enhances social welfare with higher pensions and family aid

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. According to a decree of the President of Uzbekistan, starting July 1, 2025, Uzbekistan will implement a 10 percent increase in pensions, scholarships, child benefits, and financial assistance for low-income families,Trend reports via the Uzbek president’s office.
Key provisions of the decree include:
-
The minimum monthly pension will increase to 918,000 sums ($76), while the base pension calculation amount will be set at 471,000 sums ( $39) per month.
-
The minimum monthly pension for people with disabilities will increase to 1,012,000 sums ($84).
-
Child Benefits for Low-Income Families:
-
360,000 sums ( $30) per month for each child under 3 years old.
-
275,000 sums ( $23) per month for each child aged 3 to 18 years.
-
165,000 sums ( $14) for the second child in the family.
-
110,000 sums ($9) for the third and each subsequent child.
-
-
monthly amount of 420,000 sums ( $35) will be provided to eligible low-income families.
These measures are part of the government's continued efforts to improve the quality of life for citizens, especially those in vulnerable and low-income groups. The increase in social benefits is aimed at aligning assistance with the rising cost of living and enhancing the financial security of Uzbekistan's citizens.