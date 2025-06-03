Uzbekistan enhances social welfare with higher pensions and family aid

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. According to a decree of the President of Uzbekistan, starting July 1, 2025, Uzbekistan will implement a 10 percent increase in pensions, scholarships, child benefits, and financial assistance for low-income families,Trend reports via the Uzbek president’s office.

Key provisions of the decree include:

The minimum monthly pension will increase to 918,000 sums ($76), while the base pension calculation amount will be set at 471,000 sums ( $39) per month.

The minimum monthly pension for people with disabilities will increase to 1,012,000 sums ($84).

Child Benefits for Low-Income Families: 360,000 sums ( $30) per month for each child under 3 years old. 275,000 sums ( $23) per month for each child aged 3 to 18 years. 165,000 sums ( $14) for the second child in the family. 110,000 sums ($9) for the third and each subsequent child.

monthly amount of 420,000 sums ( $35) will be provided to eligible low-income families.

These measures are part of the government's continued efforts to improve the quality of life for citizens, especially those in vulnerable and low-income groups. The increase in social benefits is aimed at aligning assistance with the rising cost of living and enhancing the financial security of Uzbekistan's citizens.