Kazakhstan, Latvia explore new opportunities for rail and port transit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 3. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Latvia Dauren Karipov met with Latvian Minister of Transport Atis Švinka to discuss strengthening bilateral transport cooperation, including a potential visit to Kazakhstan later this year, Trend reports.

During the meeting, held in Riga, the two officials reviewed the current state and future prospects of transport collaboration between Kazakhstan and Latvia. Discussions focused on expanding transit routes, upgrading infrastructure, and advancing multimodal logistics chains.

Particular emphasis was placed on boosting cargo flows through Latvian ports and utilizing railway infrastructure to speed up the delivery of Kazakh goods to EU markets. The sides also touched on digitalizing freight operations and streamlining customs procedures.

Aviation ties were also high on the agenda, with both parties expressing interest in enhancing business and tourism links. They exchanged views on the possible resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Latvia in the near future.

Notably, Ambassador Karipov conveyed an invitation from Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, for Minister Švinka to visit Kazakhstan this year. The visit, if confirmed, is expected to further solidify cooperation in transit, logistics, and infrastructure development.