Azerbaijan, Mastercard explore promoting digitalization in payment systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov met with a delegation led by the Eastern Europe Division President at Mastercard Yasemin Bedir, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the bank, the meeting discussed the interchange service fees applied in the country, the promotion of digitalization in the field of payment systems, and initiatives taken to combat cyber fraud.

The meeting also exchanged views on other important issues of mutual interest on the technological agenda.