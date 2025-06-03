Uzbekistan reports growth in healthcare services sector

Photo: National Statistical Committee

Uzbekistan’s healthcare sector continues to grow steadily, with services reaching a total value of 5.8 trillion soums ($520 million) in the first four months of 2025. This marks a significant increase compared to last year and highlights the sector’s expanding role within the country’s broader service market.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register