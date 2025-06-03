KazMunayGas, MOL Group plan expansion into gas chemicals

Photo: KazMunayGas

Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov met in Baku with Zsolt Hernádi, CEO of Hungary’s MOL Group, to discuss the development of joint energy projects and expand bilateral cooperation. The meeting focused in particular on the progress at the Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field in western Kazakhstan, where KMG and MOL are joint partners.

