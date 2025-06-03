KazMunayGas, MOL Group plan expansion into gas chemicals
Photo: KazMunayGas
Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov met in Baku with Zsolt Hernádi, CEO of Hungary’s MOL Group, to discuss the development of joint energy projects and expand bilateral cooperation. The meeting focused in particular on the progress at the Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field in western Kazakhstan, where KMG and MOL are joint partners.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy