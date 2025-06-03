TotalEnergies senior assesses Azerbaijani Absheron project's stance in Caspian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The Absheron project is becoming a prime example of innovative approaches in the Caspian region, said Emmanuel de Guillebon, Managing Director and Head of TotalEnergies’ representation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In his speech at the Baku Energy Forum, de Guillebon emphasized that the project overcame significant engineering challenges by employing advanced technical solutions, including the construction of a multiphase pipeline stretching through difficult rocky terrain.

“We successfully delivered the first phase of the project by implementing multiphase transport technology for gas and condensate, significantly cutting both construction costs and associated risks. This achievement was made possible through close cooperation with SOCAR and by implementing new solutions previously applied in countries like Brazil,” he said.

The official also emphasized the deployment of automated underwater systems and cutting-edge digital monitoring technologies, including internet-connected platforms, which guarantee elevated safety and operational efficiency.

“We introduced an automatic pigging system that requires no surface maintenance, helping to lower operating costs and reduce risks during operations,” de Guillebon added.

