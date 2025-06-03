Iranian president receives nation's new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Photo: Information portal of the President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian engaged in a formal reception for the newly appointed Iranian ambassadors designated to six nations (Azerbaijan, China, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Cuba, and Uruguay), Trend reports via the president's information portal.

During the convening, Pezeshkian articulated that significant advancements have been realized in bilateral relations with Azerbaijan subsequent to his diplomatic engagement in the region.



He solicited the ambassadors to concentrate on bolstering the operational endeavors of Iranian enterprises within the host nations and delineating their respective domains of engagement.

Iran has appointed Mujtaba Demirchilu as ambassador to Azerbaijan.

