Chinese Neway Oil Equipment plans to export products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Chinese Neway Oil Equipment is interested in introducing its products to the Azerbaijani market, the regional sales manager of the company, Jenny Zhang, told Trend at the event of the 30th anniversary of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He first talked about the company he represents: “As Neway Oil Equipment, part of the Neway Group, we are engaged in the design, manufacture, and global sales of drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry. Our company manufactures high-pressure wellhead equipment and Christmas tree equipment following API 6A and 16C standards. Our office is located in China's Suzhou."

The representative of the company also assessed possible opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan:

“We export our products to different countries of the world. 15 percent of our company's income comes from its exports.

We would also be glad to cooperate with Azerbaijani companies. Albeit not directly, we can export our products to this country through agents. We are negotiating in this direction.