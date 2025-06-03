bp highlights its focus on sustainable Caspian energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. bp is focused on a sustainable energy transition in the Caspian region, Gary Jones, the company's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the company actively combines the development of traditional oil and gas projects with large-scale investments in decarbonization and renewable energy.

"We are increasing our investments in upstream projects to $10 billion by 2027. At the same time, we want to be sure that we are reducing emissions in the environment," he said.

Jones also emphasized that Azerbaijan remains one of the most stable regions for bp investments, especially thanks to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz projects.

''The company pays special attention to the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar panels in Jabrayil, which will contribute to the decarbonization of the terminal in Sangachal,'' he explained.

"We are considering projects in Karabakh, as well as developing a fully electrified platform. This reflects our holistic approach to the energy of the future," Jones added.

