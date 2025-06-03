Uzbekneftegaz explores cutting-edge robotics and AI at Kazakhstan petrochemical hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. Uzbekneftegaz
delegation recently visited the plant of Kazakhstan Petrochemical
Industries Inc. (KPI), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to review the
company's advanced digital solutions and exchange experience in the
field of IT and artificial intelligence, Trend reports.
A key highlight of the visit was KPI’s fully automated robotic
warehouse. The delegation had the opportunity to witness robots
autonomously transporting pallets weighing up to 1.5 tons from
packaging lines to storage and shipping areas. Of particular
interest was the Warehouse Execution System (WES)—a sophisticated
IT platform that manages and optimizes the entire warehouse
operation. This system is seamlessly integrated with the plant’s
production lines, enabling real-time logistics optimization and
significantly improving operational efficiency.
Moreover, the delegation was shown the Computer Vision system,
which uses artificial intelligence to monitor warehouse workers and
ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, thereby enhancing
workplace safety and reducing operational risks. These
state-of-the-art digital solutions were developed and implemented
by the Kazakhstani company.
The finished goods warehouse at KPI is the first of its kind in
Central Asia, representing a leap forward in the automation of
petrochemical product storage and handling. This innovative robotic
system sets a new benchmark for efficiency and automation in the
region’s industrial sector, positioning KPI as a leader in digital
transformation.
Earlier in May 2025, the parties signed a roadmap aimed at
strengthening and expanding their mutually beneficial cooperation,
paving the way for even greater collaboration in the future.