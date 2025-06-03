bp plots to drill second well at Shafag-Asiman gas field in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ A second well is planned to be drilled at the Shafag-Asiman gas field in Azerbaijan, Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations at bp, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Several years ago, bp and SOCAR, as part of a partnership, drilled a well and discovered the Shafag-Asiman gas field. After analyzing all the data obtained as a result of this work, we came to the conclusion that the reservoir may be larger. Therefore, it is necessary to drill a second well to confirm the presence of more significant reserves. If this is confirmed, a program for the development of the field and gas production will be developed," he explained.

According to him, the state oil company — Turkish Petroleum, a long-standing and reliable partner of bp and SOCAR in the Caspian region, expressed interest in participating in this project.

"As a result, Turkish Petroleum has joined the partnership, and now we are jointly planning to drill a second well to confirm the size of the deposits. In case of a positive result, this will lead to the launch of the field development project," Birrell noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel