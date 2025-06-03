Azerbaijani MFA confirms its consent to appointment of new Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The Azerbaijani side has given its consent to the appointment of Mujtaba Demirchilu as Iran's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend.

On June 2, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said that the ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan has been appointed and communicated to facilitate the necessary procedures.

Baghaei stated that relations with Central Asian and Caucasian nations are crucial for Iran, with specific emphasis on the significance of its relationship with Azerbaijan. According to him, the ambassador appointed by Iran to Azerbaijan is a highly experienced, renowned, and proficient diplomat in the Eurasian domain, with his identity to be disclosed following the formal procedures.

To note, the tenure of Seyid Abbas Mousavi, the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, concluded in May 2024.

