TotalEnergies expands footprint in Azerbaijan through renewables projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ TotalEnergies is deepening its presence in Azerbaijan by advancing VIE initiatives, said Chingiz Orujov, Senior Business Development Manager for Renewables at TotalEnergies Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“It is a great pleasure to take part in the Baku Energy Forum and to be among such esteemed panelists. This is a valuable opportunity to share the scope of our renewable energy activities,” Orujov said during his speech at the forum.

He highlighted the company’s growing commitment in the country.

“We have signed memoranda with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan for the implementation of projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts — 250 megawatts in Nakhchivan and another 250 megawatts near the Sangachal terminal,” he stated.

Orujov emphasized that TotalEnergies actively supports the development of the national energy system and views Azerbaijan as a key partner in advancing its global energy transition strategy.

“We are confident that regional interconnectivity plays a critical role, and Azerbaijan represents a major growth hub in that process. We build our initiatives based on synergies with local institutions and resilient infrastructure,” he added.

