Iranian airports stepping up their game with flurry of international flights
International flights through Iranian airports increased by 30% in the first month of the current Iranian year, reaching 2,810 flights. Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz airports are hitting it out of the park with the highest numbers on the scoreboard. This represents a leap forward compared to the 2,160 flights that took to the skies in the same month last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy