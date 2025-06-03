Iranian airports stepping up their game with flurry of international flights

International flights through Iranian airports increased by 30% in the first month of the current Iranian year, reaching 2,810 flights. Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz airports are hitting it out of the park with the highest numbers on the scoreboard. This represents a leap forward compared to the 2,160 flights that took to the skies in the same month last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register