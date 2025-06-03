Kazakhstan opens new terminal to strengthen China trade via Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
new phase in Central Asia–China logistics cooperation began this month with the launch of the first container train from Xi’an, China, to the Zhetysu container terminal in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy