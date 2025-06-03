Yelo Bank supports entrepreneurship with preferential business loans

Yelo Bank offers business owners preferential loans with an annual interest rate of just 5% from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF). Entrepreneurs can obtain loans of up to 10 million AZN from the Bank, with a loan term of up to 120 months. The Bank also makes it easier for its customers by offering a grace period of up to 12 months.



For Yelo Bank, the development of entrepreneurship, particularly in the real sector, is a top priority. The Bank has been actively supporting projects in various sectors, especially agriculture, in close collaboration with the EDF. In 2025, Yelo Bank ranks among the top 5 banks that provide the highest number and volume of preferential loans through the EDF.



