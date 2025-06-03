We are pleased with current level of our relations with Kazakhstan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. We are pleased with the current level of our relations with Kazakhstan - a brotherly country and a reliable strategic partner, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. At the same time, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the joint efforts of our countries in addressing key issues and our mutual support in international organizations are commendable.

I am confident that the traditional friendly ties and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - built upon the solid foundations of the brotherhood of our peoples, shared historical and cultural roots, and spiritual values - will continue to grow steadily and strengthen through our joint efforts, in line with the interests of our nations," said President Ilham Aliyev.