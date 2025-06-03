Creation of BIG receives global support as Azerbaijan leads anti-colonial efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The establishment of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is positively received and supported worldwide, reflecting Azerbaijan’s prominent role in the fight against neocolonialism, said MP Nigar Mammadova at the international scientific conference titled “Imperial System: Colonial Ideologies and Realities,” Trend reports.

Mammadova noted that countries of the Global South, having been dealt a rough hand by dominant colonial powers, are not ones to sit idly by, and they are raising their voices against hegemony and double standards, determined to carve out a seat at the table and ensure their perspectives are heard loud and clear in the international arena.

“Azerbaijan’s role in this process stands out as the country takes a principled stance against colonial policies following the end of occupation in Karabakh,” she said.

She emphasized that the international initiative launched from Baku, known as the BIG, is yielding results in the fight against neocolonialism.

“During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has become a driving force against new colonial trends,” Mammadova added.

The deputy underlined that the BIG organizes international conferences on decolonization and neocolonialism, creating a favorable environment to discuss the colonial legacy and the problems caused by neocolonial practices.

“The international conferences on decolonization and neocolonialism organized by the BIG have created valuable platforms for discussing the legacy of colonialism, its diverse manifestations, and the challenges stemming from neocolonial practices. It is no coincidence that in the past two years alone, the group has hosted nearly thirty international conferences,” she noted.

She went on to emphasize that the Azerbaijani state firmly opposes all forms of colonialism and any expression of political, economic, or moral exploitation on the global stage, considering such practices unacceptable regardless of the region in which they occur.

“Our country has successfully fostered an active dialogue between the Global South and the Global North, built on mutual understanding. We are committed to shaping a future that is more just, inclusive, and respectful of human rights,” she said.

