Decolonization holds strong on UN agenda, with ongoing territorial processes - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Colonialism, as an issue of international law, is reflected in the United Nations (UN) Charter, Carlyle Corbin, international advisor on global governance from the US, said at the international scientific conference titled "Imperial Structure: Colonial Ideologies and Realities", Trend reports.

He reminded that after the establishment of the UN in 1945, decolonization (the elimination of colonialism) occurred in three main stages.

According to him, decolonization remains a focus of the UN today, with processes still ongoing in several territories.

"The first stage began in 1946 with the compilation of the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. At that time, 74 territories were voluntarily included in the list by administrative powers such as the UK, the US, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and others.

The period from 1946 through 1960 is considered the 'first adjustment phase'. During this phase, the definition of 'full measure of self-government' became a topic of discussion. This principle is enshrined in Article 73 of Chapter XI of the UN Charter. Some territories were removed from the list by UN resolutions, but in some cases, particularly by France, this step was taken unilaterally. For example, French Polynesia (formerly French Oceania) is a case in point.

In 1960, the UN adopted the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. Alongside this, Resolution 1541 was adopted, outlining principles such as free association, independence, reintegration, and integration. Based on these principles, many territories entered the decolonization process. The second phase (1960–1990) is considered the era of rapid decolonization. In particular, several territories in the Caribbean and Pacific regions changed their status and entered new political phases during this period. The decolonization process continues to this day," Corbin added.

