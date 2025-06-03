Azerbaijan, China’s Jiangsu province explore new avenues for co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov met with Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, China, Ma Shiguang, a source in the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the development of economic and trade relations with China was emphasized at the meeting.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Joint Statement on the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership relations signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and China between the two countries plays an important role in advancing cooperation to a new stage.

The potential for cooperation was emphasized, as well as the opportunities created for investors and projects implemented with international partners, and information was provided about the favorable business environment of Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed the possibilities of joint activities between Azerbaijan and Jiangsu in trade, investment, green energy, high technologies, the petrochemical industry, localization of production, transport and transit, and other areas.

