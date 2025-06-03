Uzbekistan–China forum sparks surge in trade, joint projects, and deals

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

The Second Uzbekistan–China Interregional Forum, held in Samarkand, marked a significant step in boosting trade and investment between the two nations. With over 2,800 participants, including government officials and business leaders, the forum highlighted the growth in Chinese investments, joint ventures, and successful projects across various sectors.

