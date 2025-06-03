Kazakhstan eyes enhanced digital business map to spur local output

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 3. In a recent government meeting, Kazakhstan's authorities discussed the proposal to enhance the country’s digital business map as part of broader efforts to streamline domestic production and improve business operations, Trend reports, citing the Government of Kazakhstan.

Raimbek Batalov, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, suggested the creation of a unified digital platform that would integrate the disparate information systems currently used by various government bodies and quasi-governmental organizations. He highlighted the challenges businesses face when navigating these multiple platforms, such as those used by Samruk Energy and QazaqGaz.

Batalov recommended consolidating these efforts into a single, cohesive system known as the Matrix, which would simplify the procurement process and enhance transparency. This initiative is seen as a vital step in improving the competitiveness and efficiency of Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector while supporting both local producers and large-scale projects.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov endorsed the proposal, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to refine the producer registry system and ensure a more seamless and transparent business environment. This move is expected to further bolster Kazakhstan’s economic diversification and growth.