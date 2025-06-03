Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
3 June 2025
Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies explore green energy supply partnership
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation with TotalEnergies on the supply of Green Energy, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"At the meeting with Senior Vice-President Europe, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies Jean-Luc Guiziou within the Baku Energy Forum, we discussed the cooperation issues on the implementation of the second phase of the development of Absheron gas condensate field - Phase - 1 project as well as a 250 MW wind farm, energy storage system, Green Energy supply and the methane emissions reduction," he emphasized.

TotalEnergies has been a reliable, committed, and forward-looking investor and partner in Azerbaijan since 1996, focusing on gas supplies to the local market and diversifying it renewable energy portfolio.

