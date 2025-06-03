Uzbekistan proposes Samarkand Airport as major aviation hub for ECO nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. The potential for Samarkand Airport in Uzbekistan to become a major aviation hub for the region was highlighted and officially included in the Tehran Declaration during the 13th Meeting of Ministers of Transport of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Tehran, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The declaration also brings to the table Uzbekistan’s proposal to set up a Digital Transport and Customs Office, designed to cut through the red tape and smooth out transport and customs procedures across ECO member countries.

During the meeting, ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening regional cooperation and underscored the importance of coordinated investments to upgrade infrastructure, harmonize transport policies, and increase private sector participation in regional transport projects.

The Tehran Declaration delineates a comprehensive strategic framework aimed at optimizing regional interconnectivity and fortifying synergies among ECO member states.



The Economic Cooperation Organization is comprised of a decadal consortium of sovereign states: Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. It is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel