Uzbekistan, India ink interline agreement to facilitate seamless travel

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. Uzbekistan and India have signed a landmark interline agreement aimed at enhancing air travel connectivity between the two countries and beyond, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan Airways.

The agreement was formalized on the sidelines of the 81st General Assembly of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in Delhi.

Under this agreement, passengers of Uzbekistan Airways can now book seamless through-tickets via Indira Gandhi International Airport in India, connecting to Air India’s extensive network covering over 30 domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi. This partnership ensures single-ticket booking, baggage check-through to the final destination, and boarding pass issuance at the passenger’s original departure point.

Uzbekistan Airways currently operates flights to more than 90 destinations worldwide, including a unique transcontinental route between Central Asia and the United States — Tashkent–New York–Tashkent. The airline offers regular flights from Tashkent to Delhi and Mumbai, as well as seasonal flights to Goa.

Founded in Cuba in 1945, IATA serves as the principal mechanism for inter-airline collaboration in advancing safe, dependable, secure, and cost-effective air services for the benefit of global consumers. Championing the interests of airlines worldwide, it contests unjust regulations and fees, holds regulators and governments accountable, and endeavors for rational regulation. For more than 70 years, IATA has established worldwide commercial standards that underpin the air transport industry. It enables airlines to function safely, securely, efficiently, and affordably under well-defined regulations. Comprehensive assistance is offered to all industry stakeholders through an extensive array of goods and specialized services.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel