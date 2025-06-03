ACWA Power gearing up to roll out new projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. ACWA Power invests in green energy and water supply projects in Azerbaijan and Central Asia, the company's Regional Director for Central Asia Abid Malik said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the company is actively implementing large energy and water projects in Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

"Our portfolio covers about 40 countries, with assets worth more than $107 billion. In Uzbekistan, our investment volume is about $15 billion. We are the largest producers of electricity and water in this country," he noted.

He also stressed that in Azerbaijan, ACWA Power is implementing a project to build a 240 MW wind power plant in Khizi, the first generation is expected in July this year, and full generation by the end of the year.

Besides, the company is starting a new project to produce distilled water in Azerbaijan, which, according to Malik, will become a new milestone in the country's water industry.

He added that ACWA Power is actively cooperating with the Ministries of Energy and Economy of Azerbaijan in the development of offshore projects and the green energy corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Central Asia, Türkiye and Europe.

