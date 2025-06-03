Kazakhstan’s Baiterek updates on plans to boost local procurement in 2025

Photo: Baiterek Holding's official telegram account

At a recent government meeting, Rustam Karagoshin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, presented measures to support Kazakhstan’s domestic production. Karagoshin highlighted a joint initiative with the National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna aimed at injecting 8 trillion tenge ($15.7 billion) into the economy by securing offtake contracts that guarantee stable purchases for local manufacturers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register