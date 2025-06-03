UK committed to sharing its expertise in clean energy with Azerbaijan, Energy Security Dep't says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The UK remains committed to sharing its expertise in clean energy with Azerbaijan, a spokesperson from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Trend.

"As Azerbaijan looks to harness its renewable resources, we are committed to sharing our experience of the clean energy transition to help unlock the country’s full renewable potential," the spokesperson said. "We draw on our own journey to becoming a clean energy superpower, creating good jobs and driving economic growth in the UK."

The UK official emphasized that, building on the outcomes of COP29 held in Baku last year, the UK looks forward to ongoing cooperation with Azerbaijan to keep the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal within reach and to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

"The UK is proud to partner with Azerbaijan as it plays a vital role in the global clean energy transition," the spokesperson added. "Baku Energy Week is an important opportunity to deepen our collaboration on climate and energy."

The 30th Baku Energy Week is taking place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. This year’s edition hosts 267 companies from 39 countries.

Representing the UK at the event is Sophie Westlake, Head of the Joint International Energy Unit of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.