Spring festival “Force of Love” held in Baku (PHOTO)

From May 30 to June 1, the “Force of Love” festival, organised by NARGIS Magazine, was held at the Space___________ 13, offering residents and guests of our city an unforgettable celebration. The main goal of the festival was to create an opportunity to gather with family, children, and friends, enjoy vivid impressions, and have a great time together. During these days attendants had the opportunity to purchase jewelry, home goods, paintings, books, clothing, bags, and much more, as well as to taste a variety of treats and beverages.

The first day of the festival was dedicated to children. On the eve of International Children’s Day, the organisers prepared a special program for the residents of Orphanage No. 2. The young guests enjoyed a puppet show performed by actors of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig, a magician’s performance, master classes, delicious treats, and received gifts.

In the following days, the program continued for a wider audience. Festival guests – both adults and children – took part in creative master classes with great enthusiasm. The social-ecological center "Ecosfera" and the Republican Center for the Development of Children and Youth under the Ministry of Education, led by Firuza Sultan-zade, presented master classes on carpet weaving, stencil painting, perfume making, assembling LEGO bouquets, and much more.

Additionally, visitors could take part in a floristry master class by Buketeria, a yoga session by World Class, a backgammon tournament organised by Natural Wood Gifts, learn to dance bachata with Farid Mehtiyev, enjoy dishes from Project Flat, play games presented by Game Buzz, purchase books by Bahram Bagirzade, decorate their hands with henna, and try face painting.

As part of the festival, the “YARADICI” Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was the main supporter of the event, organised a series of master classes, educational and board games, as well as thematic workshops.

On June 1, a symbolic tree-planting campaign was also held — an important ecological gesture representing care for future generations and harmony with nature.

The event’s partners were: Bolt Ride, ÜNNA Studio, The Modaology, Emray Brand, Thea London, DOVA 24, SPA CEYLON, Saboon Deluxe, Zehni Store, Atelier Rebul, Sandiq Accessories, Feming Accessories, Bloom Academy, Hamar, Crazzy Gifts, Iticket, Turka Coffee, Bubble Tea, Eatme, Baristica, The Attack, Mobitruck, Asmat Bar, Milla.

We express our gratitude to Baku City Circuit for the musical accompaniment throughout the three days of the festival, to A+A Events for technical support, and to BakuBus for organising transportation during the event.

We thank everyone who became part of the “Force of Love” festival – partners, participants, and guests.

You truly made these three days warm, vibrant, and unforgettable!