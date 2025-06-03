Uzbekistan sets new minimum wage and stipends to strengthen living standards

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. The President of Uzbekistan announced the adoption of a decree to increase the salaries of employees of budgetary organizations and scholarships for students by 10 percent from August 1, 2025, Trend reports via the Uzbek president’s office.

Key provisions of the decree include:

The minimum monthly wage will rise to 1,271,000 sums ( $106), marking a significant increase to support the country’s workforce.

The basic calculation amount, used for various social and economic calculations, will be set at 412,000 sums ($34).

In addition, the decree recommends that employers adjust their employees' wages to ensure that no salary falls below the newly established minimum wage.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with the National Social Protection Agency, National Information Agency of Uzbekistan, National Television and Radio Company, and the Agency for Information and Mass Communications, has been tasked with effectively communicating the objectives and anticipated benefits of the decree to the public through a wide range of media platforms, including television, the internet, and social networks.

This wage increase is a continued effort by the Uzbek government to improve social welfare and provide greater financial security to its citizens.