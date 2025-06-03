Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
bp reveals details of Shah Deniz compressor platform construction in Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 3 June 2025 13:29 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Shah Deniz Compression platform will be built near Baku, bp's executive vice president for production and operations Gordon Birrell said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“The Shah Deniz Compression Platform is a new platform that will be built near Baku. It will feature four powerful compressors. The main purpose of this platform is to enable the production of low-pressure gas deposits that would otherwise remain undeveloped. This is a really important project for us,” he said.

According to him, the platform will operate on electricity supplied from the shore, which will significantly reduce emissions.

