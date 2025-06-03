bp reveals details of Shah Deniz compressor platform construction in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Shah Deniz Compression platform will be built near Baku, bp's executive vice president for production and operations Gordon Birrell said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“The Shah Deniz Compression Platform is a new platform that will be built near Baku. It will feature four powerful compressors. The main purpose of this platform is to enable the production of low-pressure gas deposits that would otherwise remain undeveloped. This is a really important project for us,” he said.

According to him, the platform will operate on electricity supplied from the shore, which will significantly reduce emissions.