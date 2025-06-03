Anar Alakbarov meets with Japan’s Expo 2025 Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the country’s Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025, met with Yoshitaka Ito, Japan’s Minister for Regional Revitalization and Expo 2025 Minister, during his visit to Japan, Trend reports.

The meeting underscored the significance of fostering political, economic, and humanitarian relations between the two nations. The parties deliberated on opportunities for interregional collaboration and cooperative initiatives across diverse sectors.

Yoshitaka Ito expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s active participation in Expo 2025 and noted that the Azerbaijani national pavilion is among the most distinguished and frequently visited at the Osaka exhibition. He also extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s National Day, scheduled for June 5 within the Expo framework, and highlighted the significance of future cooperation between several cities in Azerbaijan and Japan to deepen bilateral relations.

Alakbarov recalled Azerbaijan’s independent representation with national pavilions at previous world expos in Milan and Dubai, underlining the country’s consistent contributions to the Expo movement. He also drew attention to the large-scale construction projects underway in the liberated territories following the historic victory in the Patriotic War, as directed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Alakbarov stressed that Azerbaijan’s presence at the world exhibition demonstrates the importance the country places on the Expo movement.

The Expo 2025 international exhibition commenced in Osaka on April 13 and will continue until October 13. Azerbaijan, having actively participated in Expo events since 2000, is once more represented by a national pavilion. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, the pavilion is themed “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.”

On June 5, Azerbaijan will commemorate its National Day with a curated concert program showcasing the artistic prowess of Azerbaijani masters in the field.

