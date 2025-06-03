Azerbaijan showcases regional infrastructure projects at Caspian Transport Exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ One of the companies under AZCON Holding – Azerbaijan Railways CJSC – is being represented with a dedicated stand at the 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit, and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian), held at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Railways.

Running through June 4, the exhibition offers visitors a closer look at Azerbaijan Railways’ (AR) freight operations across international corridors, its ongoing infrastructure projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the company’s broader efforts in advancing sustainable development.